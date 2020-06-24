Firefighters' union opposes charter repeal

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57 announced its opposition to a municipal ballot proposal asking voters to repeal the city charter and substitute Muskogee's present form of government with a strong-mayor system.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 opted to remain neutral. While members of those unions discussed the issue, no votes votes were taken.
"We discussed it at our meeting, but we never voted one way or the other," FOP Lodge 95 Vice President Jeremy Jenkins said. "We decided to remain neutral."
AFSCME Local 2465 President Dustin Williams said the union that represents the city's non-uniform employees instructed its members to "do their research and vote their conscience." Williams said he sees both "pros and cons," but "whatever happens will happen."
IAFF Local 57 President Bryan Fuller said the union that represents Muskogee's firefighters "absolutely opposes Proposition I." He said there are ways to grant more authority to the mayor while keeping the existing charter, the repeal of which he said would erase protections city employees have worked hard to secure.
"Repealing the charter would take away our Civil Service Commission and the Merit System Board," Fuller said. "That would hurt every employee in the city, and it would take years to get those protections back."
Fuller said if voters approve the proposition, which will be on the ballot Tuesday, "we could end up in a lawsuit with the city." He said that would be an outcome nobody wants but likely is inevitable.
Rob Raasch, a political consultant who is managing the campaign supporting passage of the proposition for Tracy Cole, said efforts to stir up concerns about the protections of city workers are "a scare tactic." He said state law authorizing the strong mayor-council form of government provide for a personnel board to protect city workers.
"Nobody I have heard of is saying they are interested in getting rid of the personnel board for city workers," Raasch said. "Those are boogeyman tactics that go along with the misleading information being presented by the vote-no people."
The statutory strong-mayor system provides for a personnel board under the strong-mayor government. The personnel board ensures "no classified employees are promoted, appointed, removed, laid off, suspended without pay, or demoted for political reasons."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said the Fire and Police Arbitration Act requires most municipalities engage in collective bargaining with those respective unions. Existing contracts with collective bargaining units would continue to exist unless modified.
He confirmed the Civil Service Commission and Merit System Board would be dissolved should voters decide to repeal the charter. City councilors could decide to create similar bodies after the strong-mayor system is in place.
Key dates
• Early voting:
Today, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
