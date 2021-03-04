First Amendment claim survives Warner challenge

A federal judge sided with a man who alleges he was fired after he leaked a recording of racially charged comments made by former workmates to the media.
Michael D. Wittmer alleges Warner officials and other town employees "became hostile" toward him after the recording was published online by media outlets. Derogatory remarks his former workmates made about slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. days before a national holiday ignited a public outcry.
Wittmer alleges the town administrator "embarked upon a campaign to find a reason, any reason," that could be used to influence town trustees and their decision to terminate his employment after the recording became public. He alleges his termination was carried out three months later in retaliation of him exercising his First Amendment rights.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder agreed, finding there is sufficient evidence of Wittmer's First Amendment claim to survive the town's efforts to dismiss as a matter of law. After applying a five-prong test, Shreder determined the recorded comments Wittmer leaked to the media was protected speech, his First Amendment interests outweighed the interests of the town, and it was reasonable to conclude the termination was retaliatory.
Town employees Joe Swimmer and Matt McClean resigned after their recorded comments ignited a public outcry. Response to the comments included an elevated level of scrutiny of the town and its policies and practices.
The recorded comments included a racial slang word, which was substituted for the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when referencing the national and state holiday that honors the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. The two men whose comments were recorded seemed to suggest the holiday honoring King should recognize his assassin instead.
The judge also determined the First Amendment right claimed by Wittmer is well-established and denied claims of qualified immunity asserted by the town administrator and town trustees. The determination allows Wittmer to pursue his First Amendment claim against those defendants in both their individual and official capacities.
The town and town officials prevailed on a second federal claim alleged by Wittmer and two state claims arising from the events related to his termination. The town's lawyer cites reasons unrelated to the secret recording of racist comments to justify the termination and argued in the motion for summary judgment that all claims must fail as a matter law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.