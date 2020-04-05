First Baptist Church gathers donations for health care staff

Gretchen Foster runs a disinfectant wipe across the plastic wrapping on a donated case of bottled water before shuffling it to a table next to several such cases. Soda, energy bars, protein packs and fruits also have been placed on the table. The goods rest in a room in First Baptist Church of Muskogee, sorted into clear plastic bins.
Sunday morning, it will all go to Saint Francis Hospital of Muskogee staff working around the clock to combat COVID-19, said First Baptist Church Pastor Johnny Derouen. The group spent Friday and Saturday mornings and afternoons gathering the supplies from church members as a donation to hospital staff.
"They're working these long shifts, the cafeteria's not open on the weekends, they don't have much to eat," Derouen said. "This way, they can get an energy bar or some water or some soda and keep going."
Dr. Ronald Hood, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital and a member of First Baptist, said community support meant a lot to hospital staff.
"This is a token that says, 'We're praying for you, we're thinking about you,'" Hood said. "That means more than the energy bar."
Church members were invited to bring supplies, and church volunteers wearing gloves and masks emerged from the building to collect donations while maintaining social distancing.
"It's very moving to see the church come together like this," Derouen said. "They go buy it themselves. They've been braving the elements and their health to get these things for these workers."
Derouen said the idea came to First Baptist after church members discussed how they could help the community in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew we could love on our people and do all these things for our people," Derouen said. "But we felt like people needed to get outside of themselves, so we contacted the hospital."
Hood said the gesture was appreciated, especially amid the risks and intense workload caused by COVID-19.
"Imagine a nurse who has to work and worry about carrying this back to her family," Hood said. "Lots of things go through your mind. What really helps is that the public is thinking of you and is appreciative of what you do."
First Baptist plans to collect another round of donations April 10 and 11, Derouen said, and has reached out to St. Mark Baptist and Timothy Baptist churches to help continue the trend.
"The health care workers need as much support as we do," Derouen said. "We need to help the people helping us."
