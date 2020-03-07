TULSA — Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health officials assured Oklahomans on Friday the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus remains low in the state but urged them to take precautions after confirming the first known case of COVID-19 in the state.
Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined state health officials to share information about the case, which involved a Tulsa County man, and public health protocols. They also announced the capability beginning Friday to test for COVID-19 at labs in Oklahoma.
The patient was described as a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy, a Level 3 destination, who showed no symptoms upon his return to Tulsa International Airport. He became symptomatic on Feb. 29 and was tested after reporting immediately to his health care provider, who contacted state officials.
Health officials received the positive results from those tests on Friday. They said the man and his family “have remained isolated at home” since the patient became symptomatic, and notification decisions are being made while officials trace the patient’s contacts since he arrived home at Tulsa International Airport.
“Although we have a case, we are effectively mitigating the situation and relying on our public health officials to do what they do best,” Stitt said. “They are working diligently to take control of the situation and avoid further spreading.”
Stitt and others emphasized there was “no evidence of community spread at this time.” The man’s four family members, whose conditions reportedly have improved, “are being monitored and quarantined in their home.”
The man worked from home, so officials expressed optimism the risk of community spread as a result of contact with him was minimal.
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Gary Cox said there have been “five negative cases in the state, and there are four people whose cases remain under investigation while the results of the tests are pending. He said the state became capable Friday morning of testing for COVID-19, which provides for a quicker turnaround for results and response.
Bynum said the most important thing for residents to remember is to “focus on what we can control.” That is, he said, “preventing the spread of infections.”
“We should avoid contact with sick individuals, and if we are sick we should stay at home,” Bynum said. “Don’t try to tough it out — don’t go to work and make everyone else sick.”
Health officials said anybody who suspects they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and exhibit flu-like symptoms and a shortness of breath should call health care providers before showing up at a hospital. Health care providers will follow a protocol and instruct patients about procedures that should be followed based on responses to questions.
More information about the coronavirus, public health precautions, and safety procedures can be found online at cononavirus.health.ok.gov.
