First-grade teacher Sharika Cole said she got to see students' writing assignments Monday — but she didn't get to see their faces.
On Monday, Oklahoma students resumed classwork after three weeks away, but could not return to the classroom. Schools have shut their doors for the rest of the school year out of concern for COVID-19. Schools began using distance learning on Monday.
Cole, who teaches at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, said Monday was like "the first day of school all over again."
"The hardest part was just not being in the classroom," Cole said. "It was good to see them attempt their work, but us not all being together, that's the hardest part."
Muskogee Public Schools Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun said school officials received few complaints as distance learning began across the district.
"We had a few people reach out to us on social media about getting help with the technical side of things, kids forgetting passwords, that type of deal," Braun said.
Braun said a lot of students and parents are reaching out to teachers.
"I think with everything going on people are really being patient both ways, of understanding the scenario," he said. "This is the first time everyone is doing this at this scale. People are being patient at what's going on."
Cole said she gave her students a writing assignment and had them post a photo on their computer Monday. Parents also helped their children type messages to her, she said.
She said she teaches through Classroom Dojo and Google Classroom. She said she saw work from seven of 16 students on Monday.
"For me, it's hard to keep everybody connected," Cole said, adding she teaches online from 9 a.m. to noon.
"Parents can post whenever, and I can get back to them," she said.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said he saw progress with teachers on Monday.
"And I know a lot of progress will be made as we get used to this new normal," Farmer said. "I saw a lot of teachers engaged with their kids through Google Classroom and in Google Meets, having interactions and rolling out new lessons for our kids."
Teachers are communicating with students from their homes, he said.
"We have a school-issued device for our teachers and one for our kids in our older levels," he said. "Our younger kids have a series of distance learning projects they are engaged in and packet learning projects that were given out before spring break. They are keeping in touch through multiple ways."
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said the first day of distance learning went well.
"We got lots of questions, lots of emails and lots of phone call questions, which is a good sign, which means people are engaged," he said. "We got questions about not just beginning distance learning but also enrollment, people worried about their transfers for next year, worried about picking things up."
He said teachers have been engaged with the students in a variety of ways.
"We've encouraged teachers to use Zoom. We've encouraged them to email, we've encouraged them to call moms and dads," Puckett said. "It just depends on what each teacher set up. Sometimes those are age specific on what's the better platform."
Puckett said that out of 1,950 students, fewer than 100 lack access to the internet or a home computer.
Hilldale Middle School Principal Darren Riddle said the school began preparing packets before spring break in mid-March.
He said teachers give at least two grades a week.
"Obviously, we don't want to look for kids to fail in this situation," Riddle said. "We want to do everything we can to help them succeed."
