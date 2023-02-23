Morning rain didn't stop B.J. Charbonneau from preparing to administer ashes to people passing by Grace Episcopal Church on Ash Wednesday.
"We've done it in the snow and in the heat and everything," she said. "But look, it's clearing up."
Charbonneau kept a jar of ashes at hand while she set up a table with coffee, water and hot cider.
Sunshine broke through the clouds soon before the first driver pulled up in the alley south of the church.
Laura Burchfiel rolled down her driver's side window and leaned her head out to have an ash cross drawn on her forehead.
"It's wonderful, not having to get out," Burchfiel said. "And it means a lot that B.J. puts forth this effort each year."
Charbonneau, who has been a lay eucharistic minister at the church, has helped administer Ashes to Go since 2014.
Later Wednesday morning, Charbonneau offered bottled water to Keith Grimes, who was walking to the library. He let her administer ashes for him.
Ashes to Go was only one way the church marked Ash Wednesday. Charbonneau said she planned to visit workers at the nearby Muskogee County E911 center in the afternoon. The church plans to take ashes further in coming years, she said.
"One of our initiatives is moving out into the neighborhood," she said. "We're talking about the downtown merchants, we can go down and see if any folks who work in our area can take ashes. A lot of big churches do that."
Many denominations observe Ash Wednesday as the start of Lent, 40 days of sacrifice and repentance leading to Easter, which is April 9.
"It's the beginning of a time of contemplation and living in the moment, stopping the scatter everywhere and trying to concentrate on how we can be better," Charbonneau said. "Lent is the preparation for the coming of Christ at Easter. It's a time to iron out all those things in life you're trying to change and didn't have time. It's a time to have prayer and some reconciliation. It's all about preparing for the good things."
Through March 31, Grace will offer Fish on Friday, a fundraiser for its Margaret's Garden project. Each $15 meal will have some sort of seafood.
The church is converting the area at the corner of Sixth Street and Broadway into a garden memorializing the late Margaret Cain. Charbonneau said the space is to feature a meditative labyrinth, trees and benches.
