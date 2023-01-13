First responders offer life-saving advice

When Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 2, doctors who treated Hamlin said that both CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) had been used to restart his heart and restore a pulse on the field
Trish German, public relations director for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, says the faster you can help a person in cardiac distress, the greater the survival rate.
“For every minute that somebody goes into cardiac arrest and there’s not CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) going, that’s 10% less survival rate,” she said. “So you think how long it takes you to get to a phone, if you have your cell phone, call immediately, you’re looking at two or three minutes. Now they’re down to 70% survival rate at three minutes.
“We have ambulances stationed throughout the county, and on an average in town it takes them three to five minutes on scene. So that’s why it’s really important to force people to learn CPR and for them to get their hands on the chest immediately and dispatchers can walk you through the steps.”
German says a person trained in first aid can not only do compressions but can operate an AED until first responders arrive.
“An AED should be used on a patient that is unresponsive, not breathing,” German said. “Once an AED goes on a patient, it stays on the patient. Even if the patient wakes up, you don’t pull the AED off because the patient could go unresponsive again.”
German said Muskogee County EMS offers an AED, CPR and first aid class the second Monday of the month at the EMS station at 200 Callahan St.
The course, sponsored by the American Heart Association, teaches adult CPR, as well as first aid and training on how to use an AED to the layperson with little or no healthcare training.
“Let’s just say that something happened and you know how to do CPR because you’ve watched it on TV or you’ve seen it on YouTube, and you kind of know a little bit about the AED,” German said. “AED is something anybody can use, because it tells you how to use it.”
Upon opening the unit, the user is guided using step-by-step voice prompts that tell you how to open the pads, where to place each pad and when to engage the unit to apply the charge to the patient.
“It also gives you a beat for how many chest compressions,” German said. “It also tells you when to give chest compressions and when to give breaths. The main thing is you can’t have the pads touching.”
Many public areas have AEDs on site. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee says the department’s building has two.
“We have one on the first floor by the entrance and another in our exercise room,” he said. “We have never had to use it, but it is comforting knowing where they are. Everyone here knows how to operate it.”
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said all county buildings have an AED.
“We have one on each floor, some have two,” Smith said. “The sheriff’s office has one, county services has at least one on each floor — some have two. The jail has its own medical department and I’m not sure if all the AEDs are in that office, but the jail has AEDs.”
Brandon Irby, Muskogee Public Schools director of communication and marketing, says each school in the district has an AED on site.
“The Eighth and Ninth Grade Academy at Alice Robertson and Muskogee High School have multiple units because of the amount of people there during the day,” he said. “There are also several at the new football stadium and field house. I’m not sure as to how many, but I know that each building has more than one.”
