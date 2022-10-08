DURANT – Each year, the American Bankers Association (ABA) recognizes the nation’s best bank marketing initiatives at the ABA Bank Marketing Conference. The 2022 Brand Slam awards honored elite bank marketing strategies that stood out among hundreds of nationwide entries from banks of all sizes.
First United is excited to announce that they have been recognized as the ABA’s 2022 Brand Slam award winner in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category for its First United Bank: United Acts of Kindness campaign. This category recognizes a bank that has launched a product, promoted a service, or set out to market a particular line of business using multichannel tactics. A panel of over 50 financial marketing experts reviewed the applications and judged them based on concept, strategy, creativity, execution, and impact.
First United’s United Acts of Kindness campaign objective was to measurably increase the amount of kindness in the communities it serves by activating and tracking a goal of 100,000 acts of kindness in 24 hours during the National Day of Kindness. The campaign used multiple integrated traditional and non-traditional marketing channels, including human, retail, digital, and broadcast, and eclipsed its goal thrice with over 300,000 acts of kindness logged during the Feb. 17, event. “I am so proud of our marketing team. Their campaign work supporting United Acts of Kindness is officially the best in the country, beating out some really big banks like Key Bank and Synovus,” said Jade Metcalf, SVP and director of Marketing at First United. “This is an excellent example of how unique our brand is in the marketplace and what can happen when we prioritize serving our communities. Special thanks to our community banks for fully engaging with UAK — it really helped bring the award application to life.”
