Firstar Bank announces opening of Coweta branch

Firstar Bank Senior Vice President Justin Calvert announced that Firstar is opening a branch bank in Coweta. Situated at 28664 E. 141st Street S., the Coweta branch is the bank’s tenth location and offers a full line of banking services, including consumer and commercial loans, financial planning and retirement accounts, and leading-edge deposit and treasury management services.
Opened originally in 2014 as Leader Mortgage, the Coweta office formerly offered home loans only. Firstar acquired Leader Mortgage in 2018 and retained long-time lender Karen Davis to continue offering loans in the Coweta area.
With nearly three decades of tenure in banking and mortgage lending, Davis has steadily expanded her base of borrowers. In the past 12 months, Davis processed over $17 million in home loans for Coweta clients.
“We’ve made home loans to more than 500 local families in the area," Davis said. "We look forward to growing with the Coweta community.”
In July, the bank petitioned the Oklahoma State Bank Commissioner for permission to offer expanded banking services in Coweta. That request was approved in August.
Calvert, a Muskogee resident, has been tapped to manage the Coweta branch and lead the team of tenured bankers. With two decades of banking experience, Calvert specializes in small business and commercial lending.
"This investment represents Firstar’s continued commitment to being a banking leader in northeastern Oklahoma," Calvert said. "Our mission is to provide clients with the personalized attention they typically don't receive from larger banks.”
A graduate of Hilldale High School, Calvert earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree from Phillips Theological Seminary. Additionally, he completed the Oklahoma Bankers’ Association Consumer Banking School, Commercial Lending School, and Emerging Leader Academy.
Married with two sons, Calvert serves as president of the Muskogee Rotary Club Foundation. He also serves on the board of directors of the Muskogee Education Foundation, Coweta Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Area United Way.
The Coweta branch is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In conjunction with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, the bank will host a ribbon cutting at its new location on Sept. 23.
Firstar Bank was founded in Muskogee in 2001. Now with 195 full-time employees, the bank has offices located in Muskogee, Tulsa, Fort Gibson, Sallisaw, Roland, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The organization holds $850 million in total assets and $600 million in total loans. In addition, the bank’s investment division holds $286 million in assets under management. Information: www.firstar.bank.
