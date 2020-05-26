Firstar Insurance launches with new president

FORT GIBSON — Firstar Insurance, formerly Clinkenbeard Insurance, an insurance agency offering personal and commercial products, announced the hiring of Everett Michael to serve as president of the company. Michael will be responsible for overseeing operations and sales.
“Bringing Everett on to lead Firstar Insurance will provide clients with deep expertise and strong leadership for our team,” said Mike Leonard, chairman. “Everett lives in Fort Gibson and knows the local community. He understands the wide-ranging insurance needs of clients.”
Michael brings 21 years of insurance industry experience to Firstar Insurance. Previously, Michael worked as an insurance agent for Oklahoma Farm Bureau in Muskogee. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeastern State University.
“I am thrilled to lead the outstanding Firstar Insurance team,” Michael said. “Firstar Insurance is committed to providing quality insurance products that protect our clients.”
Information: (918) 478-6128 or visit www.FirstarInsurance.com.
