As of this advisory, there are 6,692 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are five additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between May 11 and May 30.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 339 total deaths in the state.
By the end of today, the COVID-19 data tracker will resume showing COVID-19 data for all 77 counties, to include counties that are smaller than 20,000 population. On Monday, OSDH announced that the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.
OSDH released a Contact Tracing Overview document explaining the purpose of contact tracing in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and informing the public on what to expect when contacted by a health department contact tracer.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,692
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 197,965
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 206,116
**Currently Hospitalized 124
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 994
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 339
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 2.
