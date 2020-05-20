As of this advisory, there are 5,532 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are five additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 22-May 18.
Two in Oklahoma County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 299 total deaths in the state.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. A Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com) today (5/20) and tomorrow (5/21) from 4 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,532
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 138,458
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 145,218
**Currently Hospitalized 209
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 905
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 299
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 20.
