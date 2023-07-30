As you may have noticed, the Muskogee area has become overloaded with grasshoppers. Here are five interesting facts about those “things” courtesy of Debbie Hadley with Thoughtsco.com.
1 Grasshoppers and locusts are the same thing.
“Mention grasshoppers, and many people recall pleasant childhood memories of trying to catch them in meadows or backyards. Say the word locusts, however, and most people think of historic plagues of pests, raining down on farm fields and eating every plant in sight. Truth be told, grasshoppers and locusts are one and the same. Yes, we have some species we’ve dubbed grasshoppers, and others we call locusts, but essentially we’re talking about short-horned members of the order Orthoptera. These jumping herbivores with shorter antennae are grouped in the suborder Caelifera, while their longerhorned brethren (crickets and katydids) belong to the suborder Ensifera.”
2 Grasshoppers have ears on their bellies.
“In grasshoppers, the auditory organs are in a rather unusual location – on the abdomen. On each side of the first abdominal segment, tucked under the wings, you’ll find membranes that vibrate in response to sound waves. This simple eardrum, called a tympana, allows the grasshopper to hear the songs of its fellow grasshoppers.”
3 Although grasshoppers can hear, they can’t distinguish pitches very well.
“As in most insects, the grasshopper’s auditory organs are simple structures. They can detect differences in intensity and rhythm, but not pitch. The male grasshopper’s song isn’t particularly melodic, since females don’t care whether a fellow can carry a tune. Each species produces a characteristic rhythm that distinguishes its song from others, and enables courting males and females of a given species to find each other.”
4 Grasshoppers make music by stridulating or crepitating.
“That sounds complicated, doesn’t it? Most grasshoppers stridulate, which simply means they rub their hind leg against their forewing. Special pegs on the inside of the hind leg act like a percussion instrument of sorts, when they come in contact with the thickened edge of the wing. The band-winged grasshoppers crepitate, or snap their wings loudly as they fly.”
5 Grasshoppers can fly.
“Because grasshoppers have such powerful jumping legs, people sometimes don’t realize they have wings, too! Most grasshoppers are pretty strong fliers, and will make good use of their wings to escape predators. Their jumping ability just gives them a boost into the air.”
— Ronn Rowland
