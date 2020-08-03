Five injured in Wagoner County crash

Five people were injured in a Wagoner County collision an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says was caused by an intoxicated driver.
Julie Cobb, 50, of Wagoner, was stable when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; July Benge, 70, of Wagoner, was treated at Wagoner Community Hospital and released; two 14-year-old girls, whose names were not released, and a 17-year-old Hulbert girl whose name was not released, were taken to Wagoner Community Hospital, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. Sunday at Oklahoma 51 and South 320th Road, 3 miles east of Wagoner. Cobb was driving a 2006 Dodge Magnum eastbound on Oklahoma 51. Benge was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion westbound. Cobb made a left-hand turn onto South 320th Road and collided with the front of the vehicle Benge was driving. Both drivers and all of the passengers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.