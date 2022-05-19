WASHINGTON — Five Star Office Supply of Muskogee won a federal contract award for $12,403 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, Muskogee, for Office Furniture. Information: Jeffrey Pearson jeffrey.pearson@bia.gov
editor's pick
Five Star Office Supply wins federal contract
- By Targeted News Service
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
79, of Fort Gibson entered Eternal Rest on May 14, 2022. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside Ceremony, Friday, 11:00 AM, Citizens Cemetery Fort Gibson. biglowfunerals.com
56, of Muskogee peacefully transitioned on May 15, 2022. You may visit him Thursday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. His Life Celebration, Friday, 1:00 PM, Dean's Chapel Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found north of city
- Ward's retirement shakes up both sides of court at Webbers
- Variety served at Chili Cook-Off
- Oktaha whips Latta, moves into semifinals
- County to spend money to pursue funding for proposed adventure park
- Lawmakers propose one-time checks for taxpayers
- Excitement builds for All Aboard Thursday
- Quick 5: How to see this weekend's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
- City of Muskogee reveals new logo
- Oktaha answers the bell, reaches 2A finals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.