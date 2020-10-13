Haskell area churches and the Flame of Fire Ministry will present the Flame of Fire Crusade at the Haskell High School football stadium.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The free event features Evangelist Craig Hobbs, who will present messages of hope, and Worship Leader Andy Chrisman who will be presenting music. Local musicians also will perform.
Information: FlameOfFireMinistry.org or call (918) 752-7244.
