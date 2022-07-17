Flames engulfed a house on the 900 block of Callahan Street around noon Sunday.
Black smoke billowed above trees.
Muskogee Police Lt. Devin Beach said police knew homeless people had been staying in the house, however there were no inhabitants in the building during the fire, he said.
"All known residents of the house have been contacted and are safe," Beach said. "Firefighters are still searching the house, but we believe there are no other people in the house."
Some bystanders reported hearing screams, however.
Antonett Taylor said she was leaving Sunday worship at the Cross International Church, 1407 Callahan St.
"I was coming across the tracks and I saw the flames coming up from under the house," Taylor said. "I pulled in here, and I was calling 911, and you could hear people screaming. They were yelling for help."
Muskogee Assistant Fire Chief Fred Fielder said the department received the call quickly after the fire started.
"We got the call and were here within minutes," Fielder said. "We have (fire) under control, but it's still to early to determine the cause."
Sonja Crawley said she was coming out of Family Dollar at the nearby Lakeland Plaza Shopping Center when she heard screaming.
Chadon Johnson said he heard children crying, and when he reached the house flames were very intense.
The house had been known to attract homeless people.
Kim Durossette said people stayed in the house.
"Teenagers all the way up to adults," she said. "Sleeping everywhere they could lay there. I know there was a person in a wheelchair, too."
Durossette said she was coming from church when she saw the fire.
Richard Carter, who lives at Callahan and M Street, recalled often seeing debris and shopping carts at the house.
"There's shopping carts full of stuff in the alleyway, bicycle parts everywhere, people coming in and out every morning, noon and night," Carter said. "I'm surprised they didn't get caught before. Every time I came out here, I'd see a whole different group of people, and a whole different bunch of stuff. Bicycle parts, coolers. They were always camped out there in the front, in the alleyway."
