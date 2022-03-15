A flea market benefiting Royal Rangers Outpost 139 will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
People may rent a booth for $35 by calling Robert Felts at (918) 351-4998.
The flea market, which also will feature a bake sale, seeks to raise funds to send 12 Royal Rangers members to the upcoming Camporama in Eagle Rock, Missouri, Felts said.
Royal Rangers gets boys involved in outdoor activities such as camping, rifle shooting and archery.
