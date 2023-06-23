Muskogee High School principal Kim Fleak has announced her resignation which will be formally accepted during the upcoming Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. She will assume the role of high school principal for Prague Public Schools.
In 30 years as an educator, site principal, and district administrator in Muskogee, her leadership and guidance has made a life-changing and lasting impact on thousands of students.
“Kim has been an invaluable member of my executive leadership team and an enduring figure in Muskogee Public Schools. She will be missed, but we are confident she will continue to make an impact in the lives of students for years to come,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.
Fleak began her career as a fourth-grade teacher in Sand Springs prior to joining Saint Joseph’s Catholic School in Muskogee in 1993. She joined Muskogee Public Schools in 1997 spending 11 years in the Alternative Program as teacher, dean of students, and principal. She went on to serve as principal of Harris Jobe Elementary and Irving Elementary. At Harris Jobe, she implemented Literacy First, a literacy framework that has been adopted district-wide.
In 2017 she became the principal of Muskogee High School before assuming roles at the district office including Executive Director of Human Resources and later Executive Director of Student Services.
In 2022, Fleak returned to the high school as principal to a warm reception and resounding praise. Her leadership proved, once again, to be a steady and guiding force as the site fully returned to normal operations following the COVID-19 pandemic. In this time, she also led teachers, staff, and students through multiple large and ongoing construction projects that took place on-site alongside school instruction and daily operations.
In the past year, the new Rougher Village stadium and arena saw completion and began operations. Construction on the new fine arts area and new main entrance of the high school is nearing completion and is expected to be complete in July.
In her final act as principal of Muskogee High School, she led the graduating class of 2023 in the first-ever commencement ceremony at the new Rougher Village Stadium ushering in a new tradition and era for Muskogee High School students.
While her service and leadership has made a lasting impact in Muskogee, her enduring legacy will live on in the lives of the students and teachers she embraced with an open heart and guiding hand.
