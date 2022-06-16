Former Muskogee High School Principal Kim Fleak is expected to return to her former position pending approval of the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education at its regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fleak became MHS principal in 2017, then went on to become Muskogee Public Schools executive director of Human Resources, then executive director of Student Services.
“I am thrilled to return to Muskogee High School,” Fleak said. “Returning to serve the students and teachers is a privilege, and I look forward to a new and exciting season for the school.”
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said, “Mrs. Fleak’s heart for our students and community coupled with her energy and experience will guide the school into an exciting new chapter. The upcoming year at the high school will be a milestone that marks a new season of pride for our community.”
New to the high school this upcoming year is the anticipated completion of the Rougher Village stadium and indoor arena. Additionally, the inaugural cohort of the Early College High School program will begin with 30 to 45 students. The four-year program provides students the opportunity to graduate with a high school diploma from Muskogee High school and an associate’s degree from Connors State College.
In her 30-year career in education, Fleak has taught grades four through 12. She began her career as a fourth-grade teacher in Sand Springs. Fleak came to Muskogee in 1993 joining St. Joseph’s Catholic School teaching sixth through eighth grade for four years. In 1997, she joined Muskogee Public Schools. She served as principal at Irving Elementary School and at what is now Rougher Alternative Academy.
