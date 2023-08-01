SEQUOYAH BAY STATE PARK — Volunteers spent Monday morning clearing loose tin, burned furniture and other debris from Cypress Cove Marina and Giggle Fish Grill, which was destroyed in an early Saturday morning fire.
“It will be back,” said Tim Tiffin, who has operated the floating restaurant for six years on Fort Gibson Lake.
Okay Fire Chief Payden Metzger said the volunteer fire department received the call at 4 a.m. Saturday. The building, which housed the Giggle Fish Grill and a store, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Metzger said the fire was confined to the restaurant building, which was between two rows of boat slips.
Firefighters from Wagoner, Taylor Ferry and Tullahassee helped put out the fire. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Wagoner County Emergency Medical Services and a state park ranger also were at the scene, Metzger said. He said the fire was put out by 11:30 a.m. Saturday and there were no injuries.
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, Metzger said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did an environmental check of the area on Monday.
On Saturday, a post on the Cypress Cove Marina Facebook page said people will be working at the marina over the next few days to make sure people have access to their boats in the marina.
Tiger Welty of Checotah was one of those helping clear debris, Monday morning. He said none of the boats were damaged in the fire.
Part of the work involved purposely collapsing the remaining roof so it wouldn’t fall on anyone.
