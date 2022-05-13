The Red Cross and several other organizations have scheduled a multi-agency resource center to help Oklahomans affected by flooding across multiple counties. People can learn about assistance available from the Red Cross, relief organizations, state and local government, and others.
The center will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hilldale High School, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road.
Red Cross volunteers are wrapping up their disaster assessment work on the ground in impacted areas. They have collected information on more than 700 residences, spanning from southwest of Seminole to the Arkansas border south of U.S. 412.
Of these, 11 were destroyed by tornado or flood, 71 have major damage, 181 have minor damage, 382 have affected damage (some missing shingles or siding, for example).
Disaster assessment is a key task to complete before the Red Cross begins recovery casework for people who were affected.
