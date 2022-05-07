Friday became a day of assessing and clearing damage caused by Thursday morning's sudden onslaught of rain and flooding.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he spent Friday with state emergency management representatives to see how many homes were affected.
"Hopefully, we'll have an answer pretty soon on the threshold we met for assistance," he said. "It does look promising for some type of assistance.
Muskogee Fire Department documented 73 rescues from Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but actual numbers could be way higher, Evans said.
"We know not all of them got documented, as far as 911 calls," Evans said, adding that sometimes responders would do rescues on their way to other calls.
"After the fire rescues took place, we started responding to the Meadows," he said, referring to a flooded housing addition south of Smith Ferry Road.
"I know we transported more than 50 people out of the Meadows to a shelter we set up at Hilldale High School," he said.
Evans said people with damaged property should go online to damage.ok.gov and report it.
"That allows us to go in and pull the information, see how many addresses were reported, how many people were reported. That would help us make an emergency declaration of funding reimbursement," Evans said.
Employees of Animal Medical Center, 2300 W. Peak Blvd, brought scales, files and other supplies outside while a clean-up/restoration company was inside.
Office manager Erin McCawley said the clinic could be closed for at least a week and that clients should follow its Facebook page for updates.
She said the clinic's veterinarian said that in 40 years at that location, the clinic has never flooded. However, on Thursday, water got up to three to five feet, judging from a line of debris beside Peak, McCawley said.
"It's a huge shock to all of us," she said. "It was just constant torrential rain with the thunderstorms. It was just so much for so long, it just flash flooded right through there."
The only animals killed were animals due to be transported to out-of-state shelters or rescues, McCawley said.
She said one cat recovering from a surgery got wet, "but seemed to be doing OK when we got there Thursday morning."
Two clinic cats, a horse and calf also survived, she said.
In the Meadows neighborhood, cushions, pillows, a playpen, a couch and an ottoman formed a stack in front of the Roberts home Friday morning.
"We lost all of our furniture except for our bed," said Robyn Roberts. "Thank goodness that was high enough."
Roberts said she and her husband woke up hearing the waters around 11:30 p.m. or midnight Wednesday.
"It came down so quick," she said. "It was devastating watching it come in because there was nothing we could do. It got up to eight to 14 inches in there. I tried to save everything I could."
She said she and other family members spent Friday morning clearing out the house, drying things out. She said her car was ruined.
"Cutting the drywall out and running the fans and waiting to dump all this," she said. "We're still hauling out what's good and trying to get out what's damaged. "
Roberts said they plan on staying at their house for the time being, but do have a place to go, if necessary.
"We have a bed that's dry," she said. "We have power, electric and water. That's good."
Daylight Donuts brought them and other recovering families free doughnuts Friday morning, she said.
"We have a lot of people pitching in right now," she said. "I have a lot of friends calling me, asking if I need help."
Roberts said it had never flooded like that before.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith has made similar discoveries.
"What we're finding right now is that a lot of areas where houses got flooded have not had problems like this before," he said.
Smith said people had to be rescued in Haskell, Yahola, Taft and the Mountain View area. Fort Gibson also reported some rescues, he said.
At least 118 homes across the county were damaged, he said. "But we know that's not all of them."
Three businesses, not including Animal Medical Center, reported damage, Smith said.
"They lost a lot of livestock between Muskogee and Haskell," Smith said.
Evans said Haskell received nearly 12 inches of rain over four days.
City of Haskell Administrative Assistant Toni Dowdy reported minimal damage within city limits.
Learn more
• Homeowners and businesses that experienced damage from Thursday's flood are advised to report it online at damage.ok.gov
According to the website, information will help local and state authorities understand locations impacted by disaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.