Thursday morning flooding could cause more expensive road and bridge damage than the 2019 flood said, District 1 County Commissioner Ken Doke.
"It's probably the worst flash flooding I've seen since I've been in office," Doke said on Thursday. "It started raining last night and it just kept coming and coming. The volume was just unbelievable."
He said Thursday's fast-flowing water caused widespread damage.
In contrast, the massive flood of 2019 was river flooding, which increased slowly and was confined to pockets.
Doke said he spent the previous night at a cross drain that was beginning to collapse from a previous flood. The cross drain was near Gooseneck Bend, he said.
"I ended up spending the night out here because the roads flooded when we were out here," he said.
Doke was unable to make it to a Thursday morning emergency meeting of Muskogee County Commissioners. The other two commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday morning to help relax state purchasing rules.
District 3 Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne reported substantial flooding in Haskell, Boynton, Council Hill and Haskell west of Muskogee. He said Haskell reported 9.7 inches of rain within the 24-hour period.
A constituent at 114th Street, west of Muskogee, reported 10 inches, Payne said.
"The county is in pretty bad shape," Payne said on Wednesday morning. "I know of two or three bridges, at a minimum, that are damaged. We definitely qualify for a state of emergency."
Payne said there was one complete bridge washout.
"I have two I know of where the deck has lifted off them," he said. "On one, trees and debris were washed under and it came back down. The other, it just picked it up, the top on a truss bridge, and moved it over two feet. That might even be more dangerous."
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop reported 4 inches of rain.
"We've just got bad road conditions," he said.
Doke said he had wanted to make sure alternate routes in his district, such as Sally Brown Road, were not flooded, "so people can get in and out."
"It didn't take long for Sally Brown to flood, so there was not any way out this morning," he said.
Crews managed to find a route to help people get in and out of flooded areas.
"We had a lot of pipes and bridges gone and roads that were washed completely away," he said. "We spent most of the morning barricading and assessing. We're making a priority list."
He said he didn't think there was any part of Muskogee not affected by the rains and flooding.
"What hit us the most was that any place there was any terrain or low-lying areas, the water was really flooding hard," Doke said. "We lost a tremendous amount of pipes and bridges."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.