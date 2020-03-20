Oklahoma 80 west of Hulbert and Oklahoma 10 at Hanging Rock, approximately 15 miles north of the U.S. 62 junction, are closed because of flooding, according to a news release.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists:
• Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
• If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.
To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call ODOT's Road Conditions Hotline: (844) 465-4997 or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at (877) 403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com. For an interactive view of current closures, visit www.okroads.org.
