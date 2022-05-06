The following highways and turnpikes are impacted by high water:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
U.S. 64 west of Oklahoma 351 at Dirty Creek in Webbers Falls.
The southbound Oklahoma 351/Muskogee Turnpike ramp to U.S. 64 (mm 55) near Webbers Falls. Drivers can detour on Interstate 40 and Oklahoma 100.
For up to the minute info on closures, download the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app or visit www.okroads.org.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Oklahoma 80 west of Hulbert is closed.
Oklahoma 10 about 12.5 miles north of the U.S. 62 junction near Hanging Rock in northeast Cherokee County.
REMEMBER during flooding conditions, motorists are reminded:
Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org.
