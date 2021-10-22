FOI Oklahoma¹s First Amendment Congress Set for Nov. 2

OKLAHOMA CITY — This year's First Amendment Congress for high school students will be held virtually on Nov. 2 with panels discussing the limits of free speech and other issues.
The event will be held via the platform Streamyard.
Winners of this year's essay contest for students will be announced during the event, sponsored annually by Freedom of Information Oklahoma.
Dr. Joey Senat, associate professor of Mass Communication and Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University, opens the conference at 9 a.m. with a program, "First Amendment and You: What every student needs to know."
The 10 a.m. panel is titled "From what you share to what you wear: The limits of free speech on and off campus." Panelists are David L. Hudson of the Free Speech Center at Vanderbilt University, and Tony Childers of the Oklahoma State School Board Association.
A discussion of how states are legislating around free speech is the 11 a.m. panel. On the panel will be Melvin Hall, an attorney representing the Oklahoma State NAACP; Abby Henderson, a partner at Movement Catalyst, and Elly Page of the International Center for Nonprofit Law.
Winners of the Zach Taylor Essay Contest will receive cash prizes, including $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Seven students will receive honorable mentions and gift certificates.
The students were asked to pick one of the freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment and write abut its importance to the American way of life.
Those freedoms are speech, press, religion, assembly and government petition.
There is no charge, but participants are asked to register by going to: www.foioklahoma.org.
