FOI Oklahoma's Student Essay Contest deadline nears

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.