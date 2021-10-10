FOI Oklahoma's Student Essay Contest deadline nears

OKLAHOMA CITY — Cash prizes are available for students who enter and win the Zach Taylor First Amendment Essay Contest, sponsored annually by Freedom of Information Oklahoma.
Winners will be announced during FOI Oklahoma's annual First Amendment Congress which will stream live on YouTube on Nov. 2. Students in grades nine to 12 must pick one of the freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment and write about its importance to the American way of life. The freedoms are speech, press, religion, assembly and government petition. First prize is $300, second prize is $200 and third prize is $100. Seven students will receive honorable mentions and will be awarded iTunes gift certificates.
The essays should be 500 words in length, fact-based, and written from a creative, personal perspective. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Essays can be submitted online at www.foioklahoma.org/fac or via email to director@foioklahoma.org. Entires should include the name of the student, school, teacher, and principal, as well as an email address for both the student and teacher.
The essay contest is named in honor of the late Zach Taylor, executive director of the Association of Central Oklahoma Government (ACOB) for nearly 30 years. He was one of the original organizers of the conference.
Additional details about the essay contest and the First Amendment Congress are available online at www.FOIOklahoma.org/fac.
About Freedom of Information Oklahoma
Freedom of Information Oklahoma promotes open and transparent government in Oklahoma. They envision a future where our government is transparent, the public is actively engaged, and public information is easily accessible. Information: foioklahoma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.