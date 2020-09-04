Although one summer food box giveaway has ended, federal funding could help other programs continue into fall.
On Aug. 25, President Trump announced an additional $1 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The program was created last spring to help families and farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Oklahoma, the program worked with Go Fresh produce distributors to deliver food boxes through churches and charities. Local programs have included distributions through Grace Episcopal Church and Antioch Temple of Hope, as well as Divine Love Christian Fellowship and the Project Dream Seeds ministry.
The Rev. Marlon Coleman, pastor of Antioch Temple of Hope, said Antioch and Grace give away 1,500 boxes a week in their shared parking lots at Broadway and Sixth Street. He said the giveaways will continue for as long as Go Fresh continues to offer food.
“And they’re big boxes, they get milk, food, produce,” he said. “At one time, they were running out of funds to keep the program going, then something along with the president’s infusion of cash to the USDA is going to keep it going.”
The next joint giveaway will be Sept. 15, he said.
“We’re not going to do it every week, probably two Tuesdays out of the month, because we have a problem with volunteers,” he said.
Divine Love Christian Fellowship continues its weekly food giveaways, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays said the Rev. Michael Webber, pastor.
“There’s always a need,” he said. “We serve from 500 to 800 people.”
Webber said the church was to have had a food distribution this week, but the delivery truck got held up by Hurricane Laura. The food comes from GoFresh and Rural Impact.
Well over 10,000 people were helped during the City of Muskogee Foundation’s food box giveaways in June and July, Foundation grants and office administrator Laura Wickizer said. The Foundation partnered with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and the City of Muskogee for the program.
In May, the foundation approved spending $84,520 of grant funds to buy food from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Food boxes were distributed to 450 families each week. Foundation surveys showed that 37 percent of people helped were age 18 and younger, 39 percent were between ages 19 and 55, 26 percent were older than 55 and 7 percent were veterans.
The Foundation also has referred people to the food giveaways sponsored by area churches and groups, Wickizer said.
“We’re helping as much as possible, because we know this is a big issue to tackle,” she said.
Though its food distribution has ended, the Foundation seeks to help other projects, Wickizer said. She said the Foundation is working with the Oklahoma State University Extension and the Muskogee County Health Department to secure additional funding.
“We did give money to Catholic Charities to help expand their program,” she said. “We’ve given money to the community food pantry for a new fridge.”
