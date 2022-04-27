Food by the Book: Books feature story-within-a-story

Academicians often enough are the stuff of mystery novels, even though the stereotype of professors is one of quiet study and scholarship. One such book is Willa Cather’s “The Professor’s House” (Alfred Knopf, 1925), which can be read for free on Project Gutenberg. Similar in tone to Cather’s “Death Comes for the Archbishop,” the novel addresses the question of old age and reflection on life.
Professor Godfrey St. Peter has spent his career at Hamilton, a small college in the upper Mid-West near Lake Michigan. He is transitioning into a brand new house from the home he has occupied with his wife and daughters for the last 30 years. While the house was afforded with proceeds from his magnum opus, "Spanish Adventures in North America" in eight volumes, and contains a private suite with a bath just for him, he is loath to leave his study in the old house.
When his daughter inherits a patent from one of his favorite former students and becomes wealthy from it, rivalries and problems ensue. Cather creates a story-within-a-story concerning the professor’s student, Tom Outland, and the archaeological discovery of an indigenous site in New Mexico that made Outland want to pursue a college degree in the first place. The story was written during the 1920s, a time when New Mexico and the Southwest were romanticized by the academic and art communities, a sympathy that culminated in Edward Abbey’s 1956 “The Brave Cowboy” that was made into the movie titled “Lonely Are the Brave.”
On the shelves now is another college professor-based novel, “The Plot” (Celadon Books, 2021) by Jean Hanff Korelitz. In this dark thriller, Jacob Finch Bonner is a writing professor in a low level MFA program on a campus named Ripley. He has had one bestselling novel, but is struggling to remain relevant. One of his students has hit upon the next great plot and claims it is so good no one can help him perfect it. Years later Jason discovers that the student has passed away. He takes his novel idea and publishes it as his own, truly creating a publishing world sensation as the student had predicted. Problems arise when he begins getting anonymous email messages that say, “You are a thief.” Korelitz has cooked up her own magnificent plot also containing a novel-within-the-novel trope that will keep readers eager to find out what happens next.
Step into the professor’s house and create your own Spanish adventure in North America with this delicious Spanish chicken salad recipe, substantial enough for early summer dinners.
Spanish Chicken Salad
8 mini gold small potatoes, scrubbed and halved
10 asparagus spears, trimmed to 2” pieces
1 red bell pepper or 2 jarred roasted red pepper strips
1 cup frozen green peas, blanched
1/2 a cucumber, sliced
3 radishes, sliced
1/2 cup jumbo pimento-stuffed olives, halved
3 cups diced rotisserie chicken
1/2 cup cubed salami
3 tablespoons sherry
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
Romaine lettuce, washed and chopped
3 hard-boiled eggs
Chopped parsley to taste
1/2 medium red onion, sliced into rings
Preheat oven to 410 degrees. Place the potatoes in a bowl and toss with olive oil. Transfer to baking sheet and roast in oven for approximately 20 minutes. Toss asparagus and red pepper (if using fresh) in same olive oil and add to oven, Cook 10 more minutes; cool. Blanch the frozen peas for 2 minutes in boiling water or microwave. Slice the radishes, cucumbers and olives. In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, salami, potatoes, asparagus, red pepper, peas, radishes and olives. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the sherry, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over salad. Chop the hard-boiled eggs and stir into the chicken mixture. Refrigerate. When ready to serve, place lettuce on each plate and top with the chicken salad. Garnish with chopped parsley and red onion rings. Serve with crusty bread.
