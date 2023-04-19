“We do not have to become heroes overnight. Just a step at a time, meeting each thing that comes up, seeing it as not as dreadful as it appears, discovering that we have the strength to stare it down.”
— Eleanor Roosevelt
For fans of historical-based fiction comes a new novel about the influence of Eleanor Roosevelt on the life of a young woman struggling to navigate a judgmental world. Seventeen-year-old Magnolia Parker fends for her dying mother and little brothers in Kerry Chaput’s new novel, “Chasing Eleanor” (Black Rose Writing, release date June 15, 2023). Catching squirrels and dumpster-diving for only slightly moldy cabbage to feed everyone, she is constantly berated as less-than by her world-weary mother who hasn’t gotten out of bed since their father abandoned the family. Magnolia’s heart breaks at the condition of her sick little brother, their ramshackle house, and the filth that sticks to her “like a memory.”
With only a nickel to buy her sick mother’s aspirin and the Depression Era mentality that kept women out of the soup lines, Magnolia is determined to care for her family, despite the fact that she is kicked down at every turn. By chance she picks up a wind-blown newspaper that features an article about Eleanor Roosevelt who has been traveling the country westward speaking to women’s groups. A phrase from a quote stuck with her, “we do not need to become heroes overnight.”
After their mother’s death, Magnolia finds a job as a housekeeper at the Pilot Butte Inn. When her first pay envelope contains only eight dollars, she is devastated, having expected the same pay as the male bartenders. It is barely enough to pay the tab she has run up at the grocery store. Another of Mrs. Roosevelt’s quotes comes to mind, “do not see things as dreadful as they appear.” As luck would have it, Magnolia is requested as an assistant to Mrs. Roosevelt while she is staying at the hotel on her speaking tour. She befriends Magnolia, but Magnolia has been leaving her little brothers alone at home while she is at work. When an accident exposes their living conditions, Magnolia is fired. A letter from Mrs. Roosevelt reassures her, and another quote sticks in her mind, “in our home is where we change the world.”
The accident has other repercussions. Magnolia finds that the well-intentioned doctor’s wife has had her brothers sent to an unknown orphanage. Determined to find them, Magnolia sets off for Idaho, Colorado, Dust Bowl Oklahoma and all the way to Washington, D.C., if needed. With Mrs. Roosevelt’s assuring words echoing in her mind and a ragtag group of friends for support, Magnolia will find her little brothers, and maybe herself along the way. Chaput’s beautiful prose and sympathetic depiction of conditions during the Great Depression makes “Chasing Eleanor” as powerful a novel as the women it portrays. If you loved “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes, you will find this novel equally as evocative.
Given the time period, food is a constant theme of the novel. Known for her seven-and-a-half cent meals, Mrs. Roosevelt’s guests were notorious for eating before they dined at the White House. Anyone who grew up with parents that survived the Depression knows about Roosevelt’s bread and butter sandwiches or plain spaghetti with carrots. Today we like at least a little olive oil and butter with our spaghetti primavera. Try this upbeat recipe that is both economical and nutritious.
Spaghetti with Sautéed Vegetables
6 oz. spaghetti, cooked according to package
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 or 2 medium zucchini, sliced
2 carrots, sliced
1/2 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 tomato, chopped
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup shredded Parmesan or Provolone
2 tablespoons minced basil
In large skillet melt butter and add oil. Add zucchini and carrots and sauté until starting to brown. Add mushrooms, garlic, onions and seasoning, continuing cooking until tender. Off heat, add spaghetti, basil and cheese. Serve with Italian bread and butter.
