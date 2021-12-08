Food by the Book: Holiday romance novel has similarities to 'Groundhog Day'

If you are looking for a steamy rom-com for the holidays, look no further than “In a Holidaze” (Gallery Books, 2020) by Christina Lauren. This paperback romance by writing duo Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings will keep you more than warm this December.
Meet Maelyn Jones, a 20-something still living with her parents and coping with a dissatisfying, underpaid job. All she wants is to find happiness and possibly to make out with Andrew Hollis, a family friend she has known her whole life. Each year their parents, who were college roommates and friends, have spent Christmas and holidays at a cabin outside of Park City, Utah, a tradition in jeopardy of coming to an end. Desperate, Mae makes a plea to the universe to show her a future of happiness.
It is holiday as usual, until Mae wakes up in a Groundhog Day trope and is forced repeatedly to relive the same Christmas vacation until she gets it right. Does the universe want her to be with Theo Hollis or his brother Andrew? With mischievous merrymaking sometimes verging on, as Mae says, a “PhD in Idiocy,” the sparks fly when Mae gambles honestly on the love of her life. This is a jolly quick read in the chick lit genre.
Everyone has their favorite memories of holidays at home. Lauren Billings shared this note with us through her publicist, Kristin Dwyer. “Unlike Andrew Hollis’s mother from “In a Holidaze”—a lovely woman who is unfortunately a notoriously bad baker — my mother is an amazing cook, and around the holidays always had some fantastic desserts for everyone to graze on. Her Lemon Squares were a consistent favorite — and something that always makes me feel warm and fuzzy is remembering the way she would (and does, to this day) insist that they are so easy to make. She was always happy to stop whatever she was doing to whip up another batch. When made with fresh lemon, these are truly incredible, and even though they have a bright citrusy flavor, they always taste like home for the holidays to me!” We agree with Lauren, these are truly incredible and not too difficult to make.
Mom’s Lemon Squares
Crust:
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 cup flour
Filling:
2 beaten eggs
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons flour
Grated rind of one lemon
Cream together crust ingredients and press into an 8x8 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Combine filling ingredients and pour over baked crust. Return to oven for 20-25 minutes.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar, cool, and cut.
