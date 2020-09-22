FOOD BY THE BOOK: Mystery series features Sherlock Holmes' sister

Fans of Sherlock Holmes fall into two categories, purists and adaptors. For the adaptors, a recent young adult detective series by Nancy Springer based on the well-known sleuth’s 14-year-old sister, Enola, fits the bill. The first in the six-book series is “Enola Holmes: The Case of the Missing Marquess” (Philomel, 2006).
Twenty years their junior, Enola has always looked up to her older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, although they have had little to do with her. When their mother disappears, Enola is determined to unravel the ciphers she has left as clues. With Mycroft threatening to send her to a proper school in London, Enola must go undercover in a what-would-Sherlock-do ruse. Along the way she saves a marquess who has disappeared. This is an excellent young adult mystery series and quite entertaining even for adult readers. It has strong feminist tones contrasted against Victorian society’s view of women that presages women’s rights.
To fans’ delight in this time of COVID binge watching, Netflix is releasing the movie version this week starring Millie Bobby Brown. The movie looks to be exquisite with Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Enola’s mother and Henry Cavill as Sherlock. The movie and book have reportedly not been without legal troubles, since some of Sherlock’s characteristics are from stories not yet in the public domain.
Enola also rivals her older brother’s eating habits, both of whom have no time for food amid their single-minded detecting. One source of recipe inspiration is from the oldest society for Sherlock Holmes fans, the Baker Street Irregulars, an American club formed in 1934 that still hosts an annual dinner. It would not admit women until 1991, but has honored one woman each year. One of the honorees was Julia Rosenblatt, author of the much acclaimed cookbook, “Dining with Sherlock Holmes” (second publication Fordham University Press, 1993). A menu item often associated with Holmes over the years is pot pie. We can bake an easy blackbird beef pie to delight our young Enola Holmes readers. It is truly elementary.
Four-and-Twenty Blackbirds Beef Pie
1 ready-made slow simmered beef roast in au jus
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 white button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup dry red wine
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup au jus from the roast package
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup frozen peas and carrots
1 cup diced canned potatoes
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 box ready-made pie crusts
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Pink Himalayan sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Dried parsley, optional
Leave pastry crusts out to soften. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In the meantime sauté onions in olive oil until beginning to wilt. Add mushrooms and continue cooking about 2 minutes until softened. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add wine and cook down until almost all is evaporated. Add flour and stir to coat vegetables. Place roast in microwave for 2 minutes. Remove; shred beef, and pour au jus into a 2-cup measuring cup. It will equal almost a cup. Add beef broth to make 2 full cups. Stir into vegetables and cook until mixture thickens. Add soy sauce, Worcestershire, peas and carrots, potatoes, shredded beef, and dried thyme; continue cooking on very low heat while crust is prepared.
Fit crust into bottom of large glass pie pan, trimming to fit just under the top. Out of the trimmings make four bird shapes with wings (a bird template can be found on the Internet). Turn off the heat and pour the mixture into pie pan. Place second crust on top, crimping along edge. Cut a vertical slit in the middle of the crust and cross it with a horizontal slit. Carefully open the slits, folding the edges back to reveal beef mixture. Gently place the bird shapes around the opening. Brush the entire top with beaten egg. Sprinkle top with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place in oven for approximately 25-30 minutes until crust is a light golden brown and filling is bubbly. If edges begin to burn, cover them with foil strips. Sprinkle top with dried parsley, if desired. Serve with a side salad.
