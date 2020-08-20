FOOD BY THE BOOK: Shakespeare can be used to gauge reactions to the social, political climate

No other playwright, indeed possibly no other writer, has been read and recited as often as William Shakespeare. Although his works belong to the canon of English literature, an estimated 91 percent of all American high school students have read one of his plays. In fact, it has been hotly debated over the years that Shakespeare is an American hero, belonging as much to America as to England.
Now Shakespearean scholar James Shapiro analyzes our history through American attitudes toward Shakespeare’s plays during the course of our country’s existence. In his new work, “Shakespeare in a Divided America,” (Penguin Press, 2020) Shapiro argues that Shakespearean productions at any given point in our history, including the present day, can be used like a canary in a coal mine to gauge reactions to the social and political climate. Topics range from abolitionism and miscegenation as seen in “Othello” to both Lincoln’s and John Wilkes Booth’s obsessions with Shakespeare, and still yet to changing marriage customs in works such as “The Tempest,” which was recast as “Kiss Me Kate” during the post-war era when women had become accustomed to being a vital part of the economy.
Another unexpected arena for Shakespeare’s 400-year-old plays has been their inclusiveness in such a diverse country as ours. Previously a production of any of his plays would have been performed by an all-white cast. Within the last 30 years, however, a diverse set of players has been the norm, indicating that Shakespeare’s words continue to have value and meaning for all of us, not just an elite few. It also shows that in decolonizing the literary canon we can also make it accessible and meaningful for everyone. Granted, this is a liberal mindset, and Shapiro makes no attempt to cover up his disdain for current reactionary thinking.
Shapiro’s is not the only current release centered on Shakespeare. Just a few weeks ago Irish writer Maggie O’Farrell’s much anticipated novel “Hamnet, A Novel of the Plague” (Knopf, 2020) made its debut. Switching back and forth between the characters in Shakespeare’s life from the time he marries Agnes, known to us as Anne, to the death of his son Hamnet from bubonic plague, to the production of the play “Hamlet,” the novel is at once the story of a pandemic and of a wife who sacrifices her happiness for her husband and children. This pair of books together make a fetching set from which Shakespeare’s specter seems to say, “Remember me.”
Professor Shapiro suggests a recipe from Lucy Emerson’s “The New-England Cookery,” published in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1808, a few years before John Q. Adams dined with the great British Shakespearean actress, Fanny Kemble. He surprised her with his attitude towards Othello, even though he was a staunch abolitionist. For those who appreciate historical recipes, it is quoted here from page 20 of her book verbatim, with her spelling and punctuation.
To Stuff a Leg of Veal
Take one pound of veal, half pound pork (salted), one pound grated bread, chop all very fine, with a handful of green parsley, pepper it, add 3 ounces butter and 3 eggs (and sweet herbs if you like them,) cut the leg round like a ham and stab it full of holes, and fill in all the stuffing; then salt and pepper the leg and dust on some flour; if baked in an oven, put into a sauce pan with a little water, if potted, lay some scewers at the bottom of the pot, put in a little water and lay the leg on the scewers, with a gentle fire render it tender, (frequently adding water,) when done take out the leg, put butter in the pot and brown the leg, the gravy in a separate vessel must be thickened and buttered and a spoonful of ketchup added.
Because I was unable to find a leg of veal, I substituted a 4-pound London broil flayed open and filled with the stuffing, roasted at 325 degrees for three hours in a Dutch oven with 2 cups water. I browned the roast first and made the gravy in a separate pan using liquid from the roast. Seasoning on the roast included bay leaf, rosemary, cloves, dried basil and paprika. A very elegant dish.
