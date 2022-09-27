Food by the Book: "The Giver of Stars” a poignant, historical novel

Never doubt what a determined group of librarians on mules can do in the hills of eastern Kentucky. This is only one of the themes in British author Jojo Moyes’ 2019 novel, “The Giver of Stars” (Viking Press). This comes after her 2012 novel, “Me Before You,” which was released as a movie in 2016.
“The Giver of Stars” is based on the true story of the Packhorse Librarians of Eastern Kentucky, a group of women working under Roosevelt’s WPA (Works Progress Administration) program to supply books to the far reaches of Appalachia. During the Depression when 40 percent of Kentuckians were unemployed, especially with the closing of the coal mines and other industry, many men abandoned their families, and children were starving. Under these conditions, the Packhorse Librarians brought hope to thousands of people.
The novel centers on Alice Wright, a young woman stuck in a staid English family who marries the American Bennet Van Cleve and moves to the states. Once here, she realizes she is stuck in a loveless marriage, but cannot go home. An avid horsewoman, she is persuaded to join the librarians in the delivery of books to children and adults living in the mountains. They are not met kindly by everyone in their community nor in the mountains. Other themes in the novel address spousal and child abuse, women’s rights, courage, human dignity, poverty, and the power of reading to change lives.
While other novels have been written about these historic librarians, “The Giver of Stars” is one of the most poignant historical novels of the last few years. Moyes’ ability to capture the terrain of eastern Kentucky and the desperate situation of its men, women and children during the Depression with its psychological as well as physical hardships is truly superb.
A generally agreed upon Kentucky standard is the stew called burgoo. Served primarily around Kentucky Derby time, it is also right for fall weather. Traditional game animals have been replaced with beef, chicken and pork. Use the customary lima beans or butter beans as your taste prefers. This is a throw-in-what-you-got gumbo-type stew. Traditionally prepared in a gigantic pot, this recipe is cut down to size, but still makes a good amount.
Kentucky Burgoo
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. chuck roast, sirloin, or stew meat, cubed
1 lb. chicken breast, diced
1 lb. pork butt or loin, cubed
1 lb. smoked sausage
1 small onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 stalk celery, diced
1 can lima or butter beans
1 can petite diced tomatoes in sauce
1 sack frozen corn or other vegetable
1 lb. baby Yukon gold potatoes, cubed
1 lb. carrots, peeled and chopped
2 bay leaves
1/4 teaspoon thyme
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups chicken and/or beef broth
1/4 cup Worcestershire
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Hot sauce to taste
Heat olive oil in an 8-quart pot over medium heat; brown pork, beef and chicken in the hot oil, working in batches if necessary. Stir in chicken broth, potatoes and carrots. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer stew for 1 hour. Stir in tomatoes, corn, onion, green bell pepper, celery, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, bay leaves, salt, black pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Bring stew back to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 1 more hour. Other suggested vegetables are cabbage, okra, green beans, green peas, and black-eyed peas. Serve with cornbread or biscuits.
