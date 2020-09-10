Food by the Book: Two books focus on race

The most highlighted new releases both in fiction and nonfiction have centered on issues of race, culture and meaning in our remarkable country. These times have given rise to diverse voices all trying to make sense of current issues. Two new works that complement each other well are “The Vanishing Half” (Riverhead Books, 2020) by Brit Bennett and “Caste, The Origins of Our Discontents” (Random House, 2020) by Isabel Wilkerson.
In “The Vanishing Half” twin sisters, Stella and Desiree Vignes have been raised in Mallard, Louisiana, an unusual town whose color identity is clearly defined in its own space. The twins decide to run away at 16 and head for New Orleans. There, however, they take different paths, one black, the other passing for white and marrying an affluent white businessman. Her secret is threatened when a black family moves across the street, much to the chagrin of the neighborhood. Set between the 1950s and 1990s, the novel explores the many meanings of color and stereotype. Bennett’s writing is excellent and insightful, her novel a good perspective for our times. This is an “Imitation of Life” for the modern day. Reports say HBO has purchased the novel for a special series.
“Caste” came out coincidentally just two months after “The Vanishing Half,” creating a good fiction/nonfiction way to explore status determined by color in our country. Wilkerson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and former professor at Princeton, examines the hierarchy of social class ranking focused by the lens of Martin Luther King Jr.’s realizations in India and the comparison of the caste system there, and much worse with the system of Nazi Germany.
Using the metaphor of an old house, Wilkerson asserts that we in America are like homeowners who have inherited a beautiful old house on the outside that is rotting away on the inside. While none of us was here when the house was built, we are nevertheless all heirs to it. She leaves us with the hope that, like an old house, we have the power to dismantle outdated hierarchies and rebuild our country using the talents of all our citizens as proposed by our founding values. This is an erudite and thoroughly researched book that will make you examine your own house. Well worth the read.
In “The Vanishing Half” Stella bakes a lopsided lemon cake with plain vanilla icing, while Desiree enjoys cooking and running a café in Mallard. She dishes up some shrimp creole, a Louisiana staple regardless of class. Here is a basic recipe for this easy but delicious dish.
Shrimp Creole
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
4 tablespoons bacon fat, vegetable/olive oil, or butter
1/2 cup onions, diced
1/2 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1/3 cup bell peppers, diced
1 1/2 cups water
1 small clove garlic, minced
2 cups tomatoes, diced
1 cup tomato puree
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Louisiana or Tabasco
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon sea salt
3 cups cooked rice
In a 12-inch skillet, sauté onions, celery, parsley and bell peppers in oil until tender, about 3-5 minutes. Add water, garlic, tomatoes, tomato puree, bay leaf, and simmer 5 minutes. Season mixture with Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, red pepper flakes, and salt, simmering for 30 more minutes until slightly thickened. Add shrimp and cook an additional 30 minutes, or until shrimp are done, curled, pink and tender. Remove bay leaves. Serve immediately over prepared white rice with a side of garlic bread and a side salad.
