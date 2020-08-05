FOOD BY THE BOOK: Washington interacted with many tribes

With the recent ruling about Indian lands in eastern Oklahoma and the current questioning of many of the country’s founders as slaveholders, a deeper understanding of history seems to be in order for all of us. Colin Calloway, professor of Indian Studies at Dartmouth University, is working to synthesize the history of Indian interactions with George Washington and their pivotal role in the nation’s founding story. His recent biography of the first president is “The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, The First Americans, and The Birth of a Nation” (Oxford University Press, 2018).
Professor Calloway’s perspective is twofold. First, he uses Washington as the most influential American whose guiding vision was westward expansion. At the end of his life Washington personally owned over 40,000 acres in the Ohio Territory and beyond. Secondly, Calloway’s premise is that Native Americans were an essential part of Washington’s life, but are seldom mentioned in his biographies. He contends that American history without inclusion of Native Americans is mythology. He closely looks at powerful tribal leaders negotiating as powerful foreign dignitaries with America’s first leader in a bid for land acquisition.
Washington frequently dined with tribal delegations in Philadelphia where the presidential home was first located. Guests included major players from the eastern tribes, the Iroquois, Oneida, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Choctaw, Shawnee and so many others. Over 100 names of prominent Native American leaders are mentioned in the book. Key among them were such men as Alexander McGillivray, a Creek who believed that assimilation of English culture was key to survival and prosperity. Others vehemently resisted any attempt at “civilization.”
One thing is evident from Calloway’s dense tome, that interactions between peoples during this early time were fluid and varied. It was a complicated time that cannot be drilled down to stereotypes of “savage Indians” and “noble frontier settlers.” Beyond a doubt, taking the land was never in question. To his credit, Washington’s policy was always to deal with tribes as justly and humanly as possible, even though his nickname was Conotocaurius, “Town Destroyer.” For Washington’s Secretary of War Henry Knox, the question was, what will be the place of Indian people in our nation? That question was answered only a few decades later under Jackson, but remains a pertinent question today. This valuable read should be studied by anyone who truly wants to understand our country’s history and the building of a nation on Indian land.
Washington made many visits to Indian villages where he most likely dined on corn, beans, squash, pumpkin, venison and bear, wild onions, maple syrup and hominy cakes. Professor Calloway suggested trying Washington’s favorite breakfast, hoe cakes covered in butter and honey. This early recipe is from Stephen McLeod’s “Dining with the Washingtons” (University of North Carolina Press, 2011).
Hoe Cakes
1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast
2 1/2 cups white cornmeal
3 - 4 cups lukewarm water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg, beaten
Melted butter for drizzling and serving
Honey or maple syrup for serving
In a large bowl, mix the yeast with 1 1/4 cups cornmeal, then pour in 1 cup lukewarm water, and combine thoroughly. Now mix in 1/2 cup more water, if needed to create a pancake-like batter. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. When ready to cook, start by adding 1/2 to 1 cup of the remaining water to the batter. Mix in salt and egg, stirring thoroughly. Add the remaining 1 1/4 cups cornmeal alternating with a little more water until you have a waffle-like batter. Cover and let stand for 15-20 minutes.
Heat griddle to medium high and grease with lard or shortening. Drop a scant 1/4 cup of batter on the griddle one at a time, and cook on one side until brown, about 5 minutes. (I found that on a 12-inch griddle it is easy to do three cakes at a time.) Flip the hoe cake to brown on the other side, another 3-4 minutes or so. Place on ovenproof platter, drizzle with a little butter and put in warm oven then continue with other hoe cakes. Serve with melted butter, honey, or maple syrup.
