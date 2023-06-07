Nero Wolfe stands out as one of the great fictional detectives of the last eight decades. One of America’s own larger-than-life sleuth’s, Wolfe first appeared in Rex Stout’s eponymous crime novels in 1934. Known as an obese, orchid-growing gourmand who luxuriates in a massive apartment on 35th Street in New York City, Wolfe and his side kick Archie, who narrates the novels, solve cases from Wolfe’s office.
The first Nero Wolfe novel was “Fer de Lance,” published in 1934. The last novel, “A Family Affair,” was released in 1975. While the novels chronicle the changing times in America between those years, Wolfe’s character never ages. One of the best novels in the prolific collection is “Plot It Yourself” (Viking, 1959), a now-common theme of a stolen book plot published by the thief as his own. In Stout’s version, unknown authors approach Wolfe to solve a case in which well-known authors are stealing from them. Then the plagiarists begin dying one-by-one in a brilliant switcheroo only Stout could formulate and Wolfe could uncover.
Another popular Nero Wolfe novel is “The Doorbell Rang” (Viking, 1965). This novel centers on the real tactics used by the FBI that were exposed in the 1964 book “The FBI Nobody Knows” written by Fred J. Cook. In Stout’s novel a wealthy widow named Rachel Bruner mails 10,000 copies of the book to influential people. When she is threatened by the FBI, Bruner turns to Wolfe for help. Although he is afraid of making a powerful enemy in J. Edgar Hoover, Wolfe takes her case and is immediately put under surveillance himself. This is not only an interesting novel, but a historical look at the workings of the FBI during the tumultuous 1960s.
Wolfe’s chef Fritz creates gourmet meals that satisfy the detective’s somewhat gluttonous cravings. Food certainly plays a supporting role in the novels. A simple Internet search reveals this to be one of readers the most satisfying aspects, too. A Nero Wolfe cookbook was published in 1996. Several websites, blogs and podcasts are devoted to Nero Wolfe. Two are the podcast likethewolf.com and The Wolfe Pack, the Nero Wolf society at nerowolfe.org.
It’s a fact that Nero Wolfe loves Louisiana creole cuisine. This bar-b-qued shrimp scampi would be right up his alley. Good butter and bar-b-que sauce make a delicious pair.
Bar-B-Qued Shrimp Scampi
1 1/2 lbs. uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1/4 cup white wine
1 cup good sweet bar-b-que sauce
Juice of one lemon
4 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
2 thinly sliced green onions
Sliced garlic bread and yellow rice for serving
Season shrimp on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. Put shrimp in pan in single layer. When shrimp begin to turn pink turn then over and add the garlic. Cook two more minutes, turning to mingle garlic flavor. When the garlic begins to brown add the wine and cook until reduced by half. Stir in the bar-b-que sauce and bring to a simmer. Add lemon juice and remove pan from heat. Stir in the butter and parsley until the butter is incorporated and parsley slightly wilted. Ladle the shrimp onto plates and top with green onions. Serve with a side of yellow rice and a thick slice of garlic bread. Source: adapted from chef Louis Lambert’s “Big Ranch, Big City Cookbook” with June Naylor.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
