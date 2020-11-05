Lake Area United Way will be having a Drive-thru Food Drive today as part of the 2020 Days of Caring.
The Drive-thru Food Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take Second Street to Wall Street (one-way street). Drive until you see United Way staff and/or volunteers in the green space next to Arvest Bank. They will take your donation for a contact-free experience. The food collected will go to nonprofits needing to stock their pantries for clients and to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
The staff and volunteers will be following CDC guidelines about social distancing and wearing masks.
Information: Terry Beutelschies, Outreach coordinator, (918) 682-1364.
