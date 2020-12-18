Sixteen churches worked together on a food giveaway set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Love Baptist Church, 1208 Tamaroa St.
The Rev. Glenn Gardner, Faith Love pastor, said 100 boxes will be given out. The boxes will feature turkey, chicken or ham as well as trimmings for a Christmas dinner, he said.
Gardner said each box could "easily feed a family of four, with leftovers."
"The Christian Ministers Union usually has giveaways, but with the pandemic going on, our funds are kind of dwindling down," he said. "We just partnered with more churches in Muskogee to help us put. Several businesses donated money to help out."
Churches participating include New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Old Agency Baptist, New Zion Baptist, Faith Deliverance Christian Center, Dean's Chapel Baptist, Greater Shiloh Baptist, Antioch Temple of Hope, Elohim Love Center Ministries, Macedonia Baptist, Mt. Calvary Baptist, Beebe Memorial CME, Turning Point New Deliverance, Evangelist Temple, New Zion Baptist and St. Mark Baptist.
