Oklahoma Juneteenth and The Gate Church will distribute boxes of fresh food starting noon Wednesday at The Gate Church on the east corner of North 24th Street and West Broadway.
People must enter from Okmulgee Avenue, east of 24th Street.
The food will come from Go Fresh produce distributors, which has worked with several Muskogee agencies and churches to give away fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The distribution is open to anyone.
Wilma Newton said people wanting to help distribute the food boxes may come to The Gate at 11 a.m. Wednesday. She said high school students can earn community service credit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.