Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 11 a.m. Wednesday. They will be there until all produce and milk is gone.
Food giveaway set for Wednesday
- Submtted by Divine Love Christian Fellowship
age 68. Construction Worker. Died Monday, June 8th. Services Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 15th, 2020 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Oliver, David Kent "GUB", 61, retired certified automotive parts manager, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Tulsa. Private family services are being planned. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bixby Funeral Service.
92, retired U.S.Navy, died April 8, 2020. Memorial service 11:30 am Friday, June 19 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Go to mallettfuneralhome.com for more information.
