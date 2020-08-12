Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m. today. They will be out there until all produce and milk is gone.
Food giveaway this morning
age 102. Electronic Repairman. Died August 10th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services August 13th at 2:00 PM at Boudinot Cemetery. Visitation August 12th from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
62, died Saturday August 8, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Interment will follow at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs.
We celebrate the life of Alice Marie (Walker) Bradley, 89, who passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Muskogee, Okla., to Virginia and John Walker. Graveside: A private service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest…
