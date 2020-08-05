Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m. today. They will be out there until all produce and milk is gone.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 12:40 pm
62, soil conservation, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Service 2PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
89, Office Manager, passed away Monday, 8/3/2020. Graveside Service 1:00PM Thursday, 8/6/2020 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
69, Cartographer, passed Saturday, August 1, 2020. Service is 10:00am Friday, August 7, 2020 at McClain Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
