Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They will be out there until all produce and milk is gone.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 8:07 pm
age 102. Electronic Repairman. Died August 10th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services August 13th at 2:00 PM at Boudinot Cemetery. Visitation August 12th from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
62, died Saturday August 8, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Interment will follow at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs.
We celebrate the life of Alice Marie (Walker) Bradley, 89, who passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Muskogee, Okla., to Virginia and John Walker. Graveside: A private service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest…
72, retired educator. Died Monday, August 6, 2020. Visitation is Sunday, August 9 from 2-4 p.m.. Funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, both at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
