Tom and Deborah Carment estimates he has enough food at the Muskogee Community Food Pantry to feed 30 families this week.
But Tom Carment, co-coordinator of the food pantry, has learned not to look past this week, especially with the coronavirus limiting food that's available.
"We're pretty good (Wednesday and Thursday) but we're not in very good shape for next week," Carment said. "We live week to week."
The pantry gets their food from Mini Max and Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank. Carment has seen the pinch in getting food from those sources.
"Last week, we ordered 70 loaves of bread and we got 21," Carment said. "We order what we want, and they give us what they need to give us."
The pantry, located at First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave., is open 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. People who stop at the pantry to pick up the food are noticing how the coronavirus is having an effect on the food supply.
"I go to the store and the shelves are wiped out, and my friend drives me over because I'm out of food. I have nothing to eat," said Charlie Harper of Muskogee. "It's making everyone skittish."
Terry Brooks of Muskogee said he called the food pantry earlier in the day to make sure they were open.
"They were about out of food at Marvin's, where I usually shop," he said. "They're not letting us go in (the pantry) right now. The virus is causing everything right now. The pantry sure does help. At least I'm not going hungry."
Deborah Carment said the pantry feeds "an average of 350 families per month."
"We served 420 families in January and 330 in February," she said. "We're about on average for March, but it's been picking up in the last couple of days. We served 35 families Tuesday and our average is 80 per week."
Tom Carment isn't looking past next week, but he is looking up to heaven.
"I'm not scared, but I've put my trust in the Lord," he said. "If I didn't trust the Lord, I would be scared. I am concerned (for the pantry). There hasn't been any time in my life that there's been so many changes like this. One day, it's this way and the next day it's another way."
Carment offers advice about the dwindling food at the pantry.
"If you've already hoarded, smile," he said. "But if you haven't, you're in tough shape. We're supposed to depend on the Lord for our daily bread and we hope he'll continue to provide for the people who need it. Pray like you mean it."
