Clients seek help at Catholic Charities and Community First food pantries, but they don't go inside.
Officials with the ministries say they take precautions with volunteers, as well as clients, out of concern for COVID-19.
At Community First, a ministry of First Baptist Church, volunteers fill out the intake forms while clients sit in their cars and show identification from the car window.
"We're wearing masks, and we fill the intake form they would normally fill out," he said. "We take it in, process the food and bring it out to them. Rather than them coming in, sitting in the waiting room and waiting for people to come out the door, they stay in their cars."
Volunteers use hand sanitizer between clients, he said.
Catholic Charities volunteers greet and assist clients at the front door, where a table is set up, Executive Director Liliana Carbone said.
"We work with masks and gloves on," Carbone said. "We have people wait outside. If they are a new client, they call and we do the intake over the phone, so it is easier for us not to have close contact."
Clients cannot go in to see the infant supply closet's clothes.
"When they need clothes, we pick a few outfits for them," Carbone said. "It's complicated if we take the basket outside and let them pick. It would be more dangerous. We're working with some limitations."
Fallout from COVID-19 affected how many people seek help, officials said.
"Some of the people we saw before are scared to come when they are elderly," Carbone said.
However, about 20 percent of the clients are new.
"Some of our Hispanic families, they were working in hotels or maybe restaurants, food-related," she said "They lose their jobs or have been laid off for now and they don't know when they will be back."
She said the ministry might see more clients next month if businesses remain closed.
Phil Pack said Community First sometimes saw more clients early in the pandemic. However, activity has slowed over the past two weeks.
"Fewer than normal," he said. "I kind of think people got stimulus checks and are buying groceries, even though they don't need to."
Pack and Carbone said older people have not volunteered as much because COVID-19 affects older populations.
Different people are picking up some of the slack.
"We have some high school kids who are out of school and they're getting their work done," Pack said. "At the same time, they're helping us at the food pantry."
Carbone said two volunteers are in their 60s, while others are younger.
"I'm working with one family," she said. "They have one teenage boy, and they are helping me a lot."
If you need help
WHAT: Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.
WHEN: 9 to 11:45 a.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
WHERE: 1220 W. Broadway.
SERVICES: Food pantry, infant supply closet.
PHONE: (918) 681-6115.
WHAT: Community First.
WHEN: Food pantry open 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursdays, except for the first Thursday of the month; 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
WHERE: Corner of Eighth and Boston streets, south of Muskogee Public Library.
SERVICES: Food pantry.
PHONE: (918) 351-8771.
