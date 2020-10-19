Muskogee Community Food Pantry will be open Thursday evenings to help Muskogee County residents who cannot get to the pantry during the day.
The pantry will be open 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church.
Pantry board secretary Cindy McAdoo said the pantry is open 1 to 3 p.m. four days a week.
"But there is a group of people who work, who cannot make it through the day, who are still at risk of going hungry," she said. "We're trying to reach out to meet that group and be available to them."
Other people in need might not have access to transportation during the day, McAdoo said.
The pantry served 225 families in September and 248 in August, she said.
"That is down since COVID," she said. "We had a total of 1,200 people for the year; 647 of those are new, have not been to the pantry this year or 2019 or 2018. We are truly an emergency pantry for a lot of people, because people have periods where things just come up."
Many people are "one car repair or one utility bill away from going hungry," she said.
Families are limited to one pantry visit per month and no more than six visits per year, she said. The pantry does not want to be overwhelmed with people who are "repeat users."
"We don't want to be their only support, but we give people information about other food pantries and other resources," she said.
Thursday evening hours also make it more convenient for pantry volunteers who work day shifts.
McAdoo said she has three or four volunteers available each Thursday evening.
"A lot of people who have never volunteered before in this type of setting, so it's real good for them," McAdoo said.
However, the pantry does need day volunteers. McAdoo said most day volunteers are senior citizens.
"And we lost most of those volunteers because of COVID, they're afraid of coming out," she said. "We need younger volunteers and people willing to work with the clients.
The pantry also welcomes monetary and canned food donations.
McAdoo said the pantry gets much of its food each month from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
"The food bank stuff includes dairy products, like cheese and butter, and meat products, like sliced turkey," she said. "And we have at least two grants that help us get vegetables and fruit."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Food Pantry.
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: Must be Muskogee County resident with proof of identification.
You can help
• To donate canned food items to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry, or to volunteer, call Tom Carment at (918) 577-8824.
