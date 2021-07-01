Forbes ranks Communication Federal Credit Union No. 1 in Oklahoma for third time

Communication Federal Credit Union has been ranked by Forbes magazine as the number one credit union in Oklahoma for the third time.
“We are extremely proud of the recognition in this ranking, partly because it is the third time we’ve received this recognition from Forbes, and especially because it’s based on the feedback of consumers who feel that our employees provide exceptional service and that the credit union is trustworthy, transparent and accessible. That is the core of the credit union philosophy and our corporate culture,” said CFCU President/CEO Larry Shropshire.
Forbes did not simply look at financial data while compiling ratings but partnered with Statista to survey credit union and bank customers throughout the nation.
“Financial institutions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice). Of the 5,068 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% made our list,” according to Forbes.
Additionally, the credit union has recently been ranked as a “Top 100 Credit Union” by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Communication Federal was the highest-ranked credit union in Oklahoma or Kansas, where it does business, being ranked 43rd out of all credit unions nationally.
“We are consistently rated as one of the best performing and most stable credit unions in the nation based upon our financial performance, but this ranking from Forbes means much more,” Shropshire said. “Our business is taking care of people, and their opinions are most important. This designation is a direct reflection of our great employees, the credit union management and our board of directors.”
Credit unions are member-owned financial cooperatives founded for the benefit of members. Most credit unions offer a full range of products and services, from checking accounts to mortgages, and even have partnerships with financial advisors to provide investment and financial planning services. Consumers who do business with a credit union benefit from the structure of credit unions' focus on what’s right for their needs, rather than maximizing profit for shareholders.
About Communication Federal Credit Union
Communication Federal Credit Union has headquarters in Oklahoma City and was founded in 1939. It has more than 100,000 members and over 1.6 billion dollars in assets. The credit union has grown to include 22 branch locations in two states. It is among the strongest financial institutions in the nation, having received the prestigious five-star rating from Bauer Financial Reports Inc., for over 30 consecutive years. In addition, the credit union is involved in projects that give back to local communities and maintains a strong commitment to helping serve the financial needs of its members.
