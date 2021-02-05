A former Braggs coach who was cited by police in 2016 for unseemly conduct after he allegedly participated in bullying with his students has been indicted and arrested in Rogers County.
Trent Winters, 30, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of uttering obscene language in public in his job at Oologah-Talala Public Schools. A civil suit also has been filed in Rogers County District Court against him, and the school district.
Winters was a basketball coach at Braggs Public Schools when it came to light that he and his players participated in a Facebook Messenger group that contained statements made by him and players about other students. Some messages were sexual, and other messages mocked a student’s health condition.
Winters was cited for his participation in the conversations that were taking place and not stopping them. Winters addressed the Braggs school board and apologized for his actions, although he did not explicitly state what his actions were before he resigned.
